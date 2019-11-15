Malvern Leopards get pumped for playoffs

The Malvern School District held a community pep rally on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at the Leopard Center to hype up the Malvern Leopards football team for their game in the first round of the 2019 State Playoffs. The Leopards will be taking on Ozark in the first round of playoff action tonight, Friday, November 15 at 7 p.m. For more pictures of the Malvern Community Pep Rally check out the Saturday, November 16 and Tuesday, November 19 edition of the Malvern Daily Record.