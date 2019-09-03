Malvern Middle School receives recycling grant

Cultivating life-long recycling habits is the goal for Malvern Middle School’s recycling program, funded by an educational grant the school received in the amount of $3000 from the Southwest Central Regional Solid Waste Management District. Students, staff, parents and community members will have the opportunity to participate in the recycling education program that plans to provide not only avenues for recycling items like aluminum cans, plastic bottles, newspapers, and electronics, but will also provide educational presentations to extend recycling education to younger students, civic groups, businesses, and community members.

Environmental concerns along with the benefits of recycling will be taught through Geography classes at MMS. Through recycling education, the students receive at school, the students will become recycling ambassadors who will in turn help educate other students, parents, and community members. The vision for students and community participants is to be able to educate others in the community and grow the program beyond the school, becoming a community habit and no just a project.