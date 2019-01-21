Malvern MLK Day events

Monday, January 21, 2019 - The Great Gathering event will be at Noon and held at the First Presbyterian Church, on 707 Martin Luther King Blvd. in Malvern. Speaker for the event will be Brother Calvin Foster, Pastor of East Moline Church of Christ in Malvern.

Monday, January 21, 2019 - M.L.K. Parade will begin at 3 p.m., Downtown Malvern. Chairperson is Mr. Alvin Murdock and Co-Chairpersons are Ms. Fannie Ready and Mr. Kevin Brandon.

Monday, January 21, 2019 - M.L.K Memorial Service will begin at 6 p.m. at First Baptist Rockport Church on 530 Dr. James N McCollum Dr. in Malvern. Speaker for the evening will be Dr. J.N. McCollum. Chairperson is Sponsored by the Minister's Conference. Easy Contest, Chairperson Ms. Phyllis Murdock and Co-Chairperson Ms. Laurel Toney.