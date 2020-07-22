Malvern native to fight in televised event

Solo Hatley Jr., a Malvern native and rising MMA star, is coming off a Bellator debut win against Bellator veteran and world Muay Tai champion Gaston Balonos in a split decision.

Hatley Jr. (8-2), also known as the ”The I.R.S. Man”, is now preparing for his next Bellator MMA cage match against world champion wrestler Aaron Pico (5-3) Friday. The event will take place at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville Connecticut and will be televised on Paramount Network. The event starts a 9 p.m.