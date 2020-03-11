Malvern native killed in line of duty

A Hot Springs police officer, a Malvern native, was shot during a traffic stop Tuesday and later died as a result of his injuries.

At approximately 6:30 p.m., Officer Brent Scrimshire conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of Kenwood Street in Hot Springs. During the incident, shots were fired, and Scrimshire along with the suspect were struck.

The officer was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, according to the Hot Springs Police Department.

The name and condition of the suspect involved have not been released as of press time.

“We ask for prayers for our officer and his family,” said Cpl. Joey Williams, spokesperson for the Hot Springs Police Department.

Scrimshire, is the son of Bill and Ann Scrimshire. He graduated from Malvern High School and went on to graduate from Henderson State University.

In 2016, Scrimshire was named Southwest Region Officer of the Year by Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge.

“My heart breaks for the family of Officer Brent Scrimshire who was killed in the line of duty tonight. Our men and women in blue hold the line every day so Arkansans can sleep safely at night,” Rutledge said following the officer’s death. “Unfortunately, Officer Scrimshire paid the ultimate sacrifice and we are forever indebted to him. My prayers and deepest condolences go out to Officer Scrimshire’s family and the entire Hot Springs Police Department as they are faced with this devastating loss.”

The investigation of Tuesday’s shooting has been turned over to the Arkansas State Police.

More information about the incident will be released as it becomes available.