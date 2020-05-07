Malvern native receives UCA award

Malvern native Hayley Dingler was one of 75 students recently chosen as a member of The Purple Society—Who’s Who Among University of Central Arkansas Students.

She was recognized as one of the top three women and received the Outstanding Female Award. She is the daughter of Mike and Brandi Dingler of Malvern.

She said she feels honored to be recognized and chosen amongst several students who exemplify great morals and characteristics of leadership with outstanding scholastic achievement.

"Receiving this award was a very humbling experience. Becoming a member of the Purple Society has been a goal of mine since my freshman year of college. I feel honored to be recognized among these students, as they are leaders on campus and in the community," Dingler said.

"I’m so excited that I’ve gotten to have this experience."

Dingler will graduate summa cum laude from UCA in May with a bachelor in health sciences degree. She plans to continue her education this fall at UCA in the doctor of physical therapy program.

"When I graduate from the DPT program, I hope to find a job as a pediatric physical therapist and eventually own my own clinic," Dingler said.

As the nation has been challenged with difficult tasks due to the coronavirus outbreak, it has affected many collegiate students. For seniors in college the COVID-19 pandemic has played a major role.

Dingler is one of many seniors that had to finish college during the a devastating time worldwide.

She mentioned being a senior in college during the COVID-19 pandemic has been an once-in-a-lifetime experience. It's been disappointing, but she is grateful for her college experience at UCA and the opportunity to earn a top-quality education for a productive future, she said.

"Though it’s disappointing that I had to miss out on so many of my 'last' college experiences—senior formal, graduation, and a true 'last day' of class with my friends and professors–I’m so grateful to UCA for being proactive in this situation and protecting its students and faculty," she said.

Dingler added, "I’m glad that I have gotten to be a part of the movement to “flatten the curve” and help save lives in the process. If I had to miss out on my senior year of college, so that someone else could live, then it was all worth it."