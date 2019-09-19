Malvern Peewee hosts Glen Rose, Saturday, September 14

The Malvern Leopards peewee fourth, fifth, and sixth grade squads hosted the Glen Rose Beavers third, fourth, fifth, sixth grade squads at Claude Mann Stadium-David Alpe Field on Saturday, September 14, 2019.

The Malvern fourth grade B squad took on the Glen Rose third graders to open peewee action on Saturday. Malvern took the lead first after scoring a touchdown in the first. Malvern led 6-0 over Glen Rose after the first quarter. In the second quarter, Malvern scored another touchdown to take the lead to 12-0 going into halftime. Glen Rose made adjustments during halftime to score one touchdown on Malvern in the third. The Glen Rose defense also allowed another Malvern touchdown during the third. Going into the fourth, Malvern led 18-6. The Beavers tried to make a come back, but were held to one touchdown as Malvern won 18-12.

