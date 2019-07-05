Malvern police station on agenda for Monday night

The Malvern City Council held their regular agenda meeting for the first time this month on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 6:30 p.m., at the City Hall Courtroom.

The meeting was called to order by the City of Malvern Mayor Brenda J. Weldon with a Council discussion of finance for old/new business.

FINANCE MEETING

For items of new business that were motioned and seconded by the Council to be placed on the upcoming agenda meeting— Approve the bid of cemetery maintenance and upkeep; an ordinance Waive Competitive Bidding for Riggs Addition asphalt overlay; and discuss purchasing property/buildings on main street for the Malvern Police Station.

AGENDA MEETING

Upon a discussion by the Council for new business, it was motioned and seconded for agreement by the Council to allow the Tuggle School Restoration Committee to give a presentation about restoring the Tuggle School building to be placed on the upcoming agenda meeting scheduled Monday, July 8, 2019.

Nathaniel Mitchell spoke on behalf of the Tuggle School Restoration Committee to provide the Council history of the school and purpose of securing a place on the agenda.

NOTES ABOUT TUGGLE SCHOOL: The Malvern Tuggle School has been placed on Preserve Arkansas' 2019 Most Endangered Places in Arkansas list. The Malvern Tuggle Restoration Organization (MTRO) is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization, and is committed to preserving the Tuggle School and its history. The MTRO is committed to preserving their history, and goal is to raise funds to complete the three phases—Stabilize the roof (once roof is stabilized, work can begin inside the building), Restore the floors and Windows, doors and security.

Also the third reading of an ordinance amending personnel rules (electronic media) to add IT procedures to the handbook has been placed on the upcoming agenda meeting.

The next Malvern City Council meeting is scheduled for Monday, July 8, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. at the City Hall Courtroom.