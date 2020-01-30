Malvern to rematch Arkadelphia at Leopard Center

The Malvern Leopards and Lady Leopards will rematch their arch-rivals the Arkadelphia Badgers and Lady Badgers on Friday, January 31, 2020 at the Leopard Center in Malvern to complete their 4A-7 conference series match up. Malvern and Arkadelphia met for the first time this season on January 7. The Badgers were able to get the better of the Leopards and get the win 76-70. The Leopards currently hold a 14-4 overall record and a 6-2 conference record. The Badgers hold a 20-2 overall record and have remained undefeated in conference play for an 8-0 record. The Lady Leopards were able to defeat the Lady Badgers in their first meeting, 39-37. The Lady Leopards hold a 4-14 overall record and a 2-6 conference record while the Lady Badgers hold a 5-12 overall record and a 2-6 conference record.

Tipoff between Malvern and Arkadelphia is 5 p.m.