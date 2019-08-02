Malvern Rotary Club: Kaolinite Clay and other clay

for Acme Brick discussed the plant’s mining procedures at the weekly Malvern Rotary Club meeting on Wednesday, July 31, 2019.

On a slide presentation, Smith showed the group an aerial view of the largest mine for the plant which lies in Perla.

He said the plant digs approximately 60 to 70 feet of earth (dirt) materials to get to approximately a 30 feet deep layer of white Kaolinite Clay. Smith said along with it being the source of white brick at Acme Brick, Kaolinite Clay is also the key ingredient in Kaopectate.

Smith described the vastness of Acme’s mining pits. He said equipment used in the mining pits is very large, showing a photo of himself standing next to equipment.

