Malvern School District Teachers of the Year. Pictured from left to right is Brian Coston of Southern Bancorp (Sponsor), Tirrell Brown - Malvern Middle School, Dracy Johnson - Malvern High School, Sandra Brosius - Malvern Elementary School, Rebecca Davis - Wilson Intermediate School, and Superintendent Brian Golden. Malvern School District Teachers of the Year are chosen by the staff at each campus and receive a $225 cash award from Southern Bancorp and the Malvern Leopard Foundation.