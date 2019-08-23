Malvern School District Teachers of the Year
Friday, August 23, 2019
Malvern, AR
Malvern School District Teachers of the Year. Pictured from left to right is Brian Coston of Southern Bancorp (Sponsor), Tirrell Brown - Malvern Middle School, Dracy Johnson - Malvern High School, Sandra Brosius - Malvern Elementary School, Rebecca Davis - Wilson Intermediate School, and Superintendent Brian Golden. Malvern School District Teachers of the Year are chosen by the staff at each campus and receive a $225 cash award from Southern Bancorp and the Malvern Leopard Foundation.
