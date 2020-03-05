Malvern students hosting fundraiser for rescue group

Since the members of each club at Malvern High School are required to do community service, one teacher decided to combine her passions for art and helping animals.

Carrie Sherbert has been a sponsor for the Malvern Art Club and a teacher at the school for the past 24 years. She has also been a member of the Stop Animal Cruelty in Hot Spring & Garland Counties organization.

For the first time, Sherbert decided to host a fundraiser for the rescue organization with the help the students in the club.

“They love it too,” Sherbert said.

For a $10 donation to the rescue organization, one of the students will recreate a pet’s image in a handmade picture. Some students create cartoon pieces while others make more realistic pictures. The club also has three digital artists who can create pieces for people who live too far away for the pieces to be delivered.

Sherbert said she decided to organize the fundraiser after seeing a similar program online.

The community has been exceptionally receptive to the fundraiser and in the past two days, students have raised approximately $375, she said.

Her original goal was to raise $1,000, but said she plans to continue the fundraiser through May.

Individuals who would like to participate can message a picture of their pets to csherbert@malvernleopards.org. Pictures can also be dropped off at the Malvern High School satellite campus on Sultan Street or at the Malvern Animal Shelter between 9 a.m. and noon.

The Stop Animal Cruelty in Hot Spring & Garland Counties rescue organization is an all-volunteer group.

“Not one treatable pet has lost its life in the Malvern shelter since late 2011, due to the tireless efforts and awesome dedication of the volunteers at Stop Animal Cruelty. For SAC volunteers, rescuing is a way of life it's not just a trend. It is not just the right thing to do it's who we are,” according to the organization.

The organization helps to provide up-to-date shots for the animals at the shelter, as well as, covering the cost to spay and neuter the animals. Volunteers also work with other rescue organizations in other states.

The group was founded by President Mary Ann Taft, who regularly volunteers at the shelter in Malvern.