Malvern tennis tops Hope, battles hard at home against Arkadelphia

The Malvern Leopards and Lady Leopards tennis teams recently battled in several competitive matches for senior high boys and girls singles and doubles competition. Despite having to compete in hot temperatures, the Leopards and Lady Leopards maintained their focus and picked up key wins on the road against Hope (Fair Park) Tuesday, September 24, 2019 and at home Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the Malvern City Park.

In singles competition in Hope, the Lady Leopards defeated the Hope Ladycats, 5-3 in girls matches and the Leopards defeated the Hope Bobcats, 2-1 in boys matches. In doubles competition in Hope, the Lady Leopards defeated the Hope Ladycats, 1-0.

In singles competition in Malvern, the Lady Leopards lost to the Arkadelphia Lady Badgers, 4-2 and the Leopards lost to the Arkadelphia Badgers, 0-2. In doubles competition, the Lady Leopards lost to (Arkadelphia) the Lady Badgers 2-1 and the Leopards lost to (Arkadelphia) the Badgers 0-1 in matches.

Today, October 3, 2019 the Leopards and Lady Leopards will wrap up the regular season on the road at Mena to make-up matches for singles and doubles competition. Next week, Malvern will compete in the district tournament hosted in Arkadelphia. The scheduled date for district tournament October 1, 2019 has been rescheduled for Monday, October 7, 2019.

MALVERN VS. HOPE

September 24, 2019

GIRLS SINGLES

(Hope) Michelle Mayo defeated (Malvern) Hannah Miller, 6-3

(Hope) Jaci Johnson defeated (Malvern) Star Casey, 6-1

(Malvern) Tyra McMahan defeated (Hope) Hale Ward, 6-0

(Malvern) Kailee Kendrick defeated (Hope) Jaslyn Elllis, 6-1

(Malvern) Hallie Todd defeated (Hope) Emily Garcia, 6-1

(Malvern) Tyra McMahan defeated (Hope) Gia Ventura, 7-5

(Hope) Holly Cummings defeated (Malvern) Hallie Todd, 6-1

(Malvern) Star Casey defeated (Hope) Star Casey, 6-0

GIRLS DOUBLES

(Malvern) Laura Paul and Elli White defeated (Hope) Ammy Garcia and Marisol Reyes, 6-3

BOYS SINGLES

(Malven) Carson Massey defeated (Hope) Alex Cortez, 6-1

(Malvern) Gavin Frye defeated (Hope) Poon Parapatsaranon, 6-3

(Hope) Cole Cowling defeated (Malvern) Taylor Vik, 6-2

MALVERN VS. ARKADELPHIA

September 26, 2019

GIRLS SINGLES

(Arkadelphia) Olivia Dixon defeated (Malvern) Raechel Lindsey, 6-2

(Arkadelphia) Olivia Dixon defeated (Malvern) Star Casey, 6-4

(Arkadelphia) Lynli Lowry defeated (Malvern) Laura Paul, 6-2

(Malvern) Emily Cunningham defeated (Arkadelphia) Aisha Faig, 6-1

(Arkadelphia) Madison Trigg defeated (Malvern) Hallie Todd, 6-2

(Malvern Tyra McMahan defeated (Arkadelphia) Jada Jones, 7-5

GIRLS DOUBLES

(Arkadelphia) Sydney Motl and Lynli Louory defeated (Malvern) Laura Paul and Elli White, 6-1

(Malven) Star Casey and Emily Cunningham defeated (Arkadelphia) Jada Jones and Madison Trigg, 6-2

(Arkadelphia) Olivia Lock and Aisha Faig defeated (Malvern) Elli White and Raechel Lindsey, 6-1

BOYS SINGLES

(Arkadelphia) Ross Womack defeated (Malvern) Gavin Frye, 6-1

(Arkadelphia) Colson McKinney defeated (Malvern) Taylor Vik, 6-1

BOYS DOUBLES

(Arkadelphia) Spencer Allen and Mason McKinney defeated (Malvern) Gavin Frye and Taylor Vik, 6-1