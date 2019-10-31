Malvern Tuggle Restoration to host fundraiser featuring comedian Morgan

Comedian Wan Morgan will appear in the Keith Great Room at the College of the Ouachitas on Sunday, November 10 at 5:00 p.m. This event will support efforts to restore the historic Tuggle-Rosenwald School.

Morgan’s credits include performances at the Loony Bin in Little Rock, he opened for Comedian Reginald Ballard from television shows “Martin” and “The Bernie Mac Show,” he was among the Top 101 Comedians in “The Main Event” on the World Series of Comedy, and he appeared on CW-Arkansas’s “Corporate Hustle TV Show.”

Read more in Tuesday's October 29, 2019 MDR newspaper edition.