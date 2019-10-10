Malvern volleyball to host Teacher Appreciation Night

The Malvern Lady Leopards volleyball team will be hosting a Teacher Appreciation Night to honor all teachers, retired and still in the classroom, during their game at the Leopard Center today, Thursday, October 10, 2019. Games begin at 5 p.m. with the Lady Leopards junior varsity.

The Lady Leopards are currently 5-15 overall for the 2019 season and 5-4 in the 4A-West Conference. For the month of October, the Lady Leopards have taken on Magnolia, Arkadelphia, Fountain Lake, and Camden Fairview. They have also participated in a tournament held at Fountain Lake.

The Lady Leopards defeated Magnolia on October 1 to begin the month. The Lady Leopards and Magnolia went into five sets with the Lady Leopards claiming victory 3-2.

Read more from this story in Thursday's October 10, 2019 MDR newspaper edition.