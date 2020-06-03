Man arrested in connection with homicide

According to Hot Spring County Sheriff Mike Cash, a body that was found Friday in the western part of the county near Bismarck has been identified as a 20-year-old female from Hot Springs and the victim of a homicide.

Her boyfriend has been arrested in Jonesboro in connection with her death, Cash added.

“The Hot Spring County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Arkansas State Police for their investigative assistance which led to the speedy resolution of the case. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the victim,” Cash said.

The names of the victim or the suspect have not been released.