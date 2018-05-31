Manhunt in Friendship ends

Unofficial reports on Social Media reported that a manhunt was conducted in the Friendship area during the evening hours of Wednesday, May 30, 2018.

Early morning reports on Thursday stated that four suspects had been taken into custody.

The initial report stated that the suspects were in the Valero on Interstate 30 area.

It was believed that the suspects were in a stolen car out of Garland County and the incident had possibly began in Clark County as a pursuit. The Social Media report stated that the vehicle had been ditched and the suspects were on foot in the woods until their capture.

