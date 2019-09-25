Mass Flu Vaccine Clinic to be held Friday

On Friday, September 27, 2019, the Hot Spring County Health Unit of the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) will offer flu vaccinations at the Local Health Unit, 2204 East Sulllenberger from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. People should bring their insurance cards with them to the flu vaccine clinic. If they do not have insurance, or the insurance does not cover flu shots, the vaccine will be available at no charge.

“We want Hot Spring County residents to stay healthy this flu season, and getting a yearly flu vaccination is the best line of defense,” Suellen Simpson, RN Hot Spring County Health Unit Administrator, said. “We encourage everyone to come to the mass clinic or the local health unit to get their flu shot.”

Ready more from this story in Wednesday's September 25, 2019 MDR newspaper edition.