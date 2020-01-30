Master Gardener March Plant Collection Drive

Hot Spring County Master Gardeners will be collecting plant divisions and donations throughout the month of March in preparation for their annual plant sale April 4th at the Hot Spring County Fair Grounds. Proceeds fund scholarships, horticultural education, and county beautification projects. Call Pam Hall 501-337-3749 to arrange for a local master gardener to pick up plants. Plants may also be dropped off at the Hot Spring County Extension Office, 415 Smith Street in Malvern. The Program is sponsored by The University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture Research and Extension.

