MCC calls special meeting for Monday, June 17

On Monday, June 10, 2019 the Malvern City Council met for its monthly agenda meeting at the City Hall Courtroom. City of Malvern Mayor Brenda J. Weldon called the meeting to order approximately at 6:30 p.m. Mayor Weldon gave the invocation for prayer and led the Pledge of Allegiance with roll call for the Council.

A motion was made and seconded by the Council to approve the previous meetings held May 13, 2019 and May 30, 2019.

The acknowledge receipt of departmental reports - (Financial Statement, Street Department Report, CEO/Fire Department Reports, Police Report, Water Department Report and LifeNet Report) were all motioned, and seconded for acceptance by the Council.

OLD BUSINESS

There was only one item of old business which pertained to the second reading of an ordinance amending personnel rules (electronic media). The ordinance was introduced by title only and read by City Attorney Cecilia Ashcraft.

NOTE: City of Malvern [Electronic Media Sanitation]—1. Purpose of this policy is to establish a standard for the proper disposal of electronic media containing sensitive data. The disposal procedures used will depend upon the type and intended disposition of the media. Electronic media may be scheduled for reuse, repair, replacement, or removal from service for a variety of reasons and disposed of in various ways as described. 2. The Scope of this policy includes all personnel who are responsible for or who use City of Malvern computer systems. Vendors and contractors who have access to City of Malvern computer systems are also subject to this policy. All constituents of the City of Malvern have a responsibility to ensure the confidentiality of city regulated and otherwise protected sensitive or proprietary information residing on city owned computer systems and other digital storage devices and media. All computers and digital storage devices including, but not limited to: desktop workstations, laptops, servers, notebooks, tablets, smartphones, handheld computer hard drives, external hard drives, printers, optical media (e.g., DVD, CD), magnetic media (e.g., tapes, diskettes), and non-volatile electronic media (e.g., flash drives, memory sticks), are covered under the provisions of this policy. 3. [Policy]—City owned computer and digital storage media must all have data and licensed software reliably erased from the device prior to its transfer out of city control, and/or the media must be destroyed, using current best practices for the type of media. Delete, Remove, and Format operating system commands, as well as disconnecting or clipping wires to a drive, do not actually erase data from the media, and therefore are not acceptable methods for preparing media for disposal. 4. Responsibility for Implementation—The Director of IT or his/her designee are responsible for the implementation and maintenance of this policy. 5.Enforcement—The City of Malvern reserves the right to protect its electronic resources from threats of immediate harm. This may include activities such as disconnecting an offending computer system from the city network, terminating a running job on a computer system, or taking other action.

NOTE: City of Malvern [Software Patch Management Policy]—1. Purpose of this policy is to establish a standard for patching and upgrading the software used by the City of Malvern Departments. 2. Scope of this policy applies to all software installed on City of Malvern systems; vendors that supply the software patches/upgrades; and City of Malvern IT personnel. 3. All OS (Windows Updates) patches are to be configured to auto update. Vendor released patches/updates/updates will be installed as the vendor requests. If the patches are to be installed by the vendor remotely then the City of Malvern Remote Access Policy must be followed. 4. Responsibility for Implementation—The Director of IT or his/her designee are responsible for the implementation and maintenance of this policy.

NEW BUSINESS

First order of new business was to accept the low bid for purchase of dump truck for the street department. A motion was made and seconded by the Council to accept the low bid for purchase of a new dump truck for the street department. BID SUMMARY: The City of Malvern held a bid opening on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 10:05 a.m. in the Clerk/Treasurer’s Office located at 120 W. Third St. for the purchase of a new 2020 Dump Truck for use by the Malvern Street Department. Present for the opening were City Clerk Phyllis Dial, Street Superintendent Mike Smith, Assistant Street Superintendent Jacob Wright, and a representative from each firm submitting a bid.

For the next item of new business pertained a resolution amending the 2019 Water Works Budget. The resolution was introduced by the Council and read by City Attorney Ashcraft. A motion was made and seconded by the Council to pass the resolution.

The third item of new business pertained an ordinance authorizing non-exclusive franchise with Ritter Communications. The ordinance was introduced and read by City Attorney Ashcraft. A motion was made and seconded by the Council to suspend the rules by title read only for its third reading and voted to adopt the ordinance and to enforce the emergency clause.

The fourth item of new business pertained an ordinance allowing Ashley Reynolds to do business with the City of Malvern. The ordinance was introduced and read by City Attorney Ashcraft. A motion was made and seconded by the Council to suspend the rules by title read only for its third reading and voted to adopt the ordinance and to enforce the emergency clause.

The fifth item of new business was a resolution specifying the location for Hot Spring County Farmers’ Market. The resolution was introduced by the Council and read by City Attorney Ashcraft. A motion was made and seconded by the Council to adopt the resolution.

For the sixth item of new business pertained to rescind Mark Cramer Annexation. A motion was made and seconded by the Council to rescind Mark Cramer Annexation.

For the final item of new business was the announcement to award the contract for the ambulance service franchise— LifeNet/ProMed. It was voted to have the Council act as the selection committee using a point system to choose the successful bid and to utilize the same RFP (Request For Proposal) as the last time. Following the results and scores announced of each ambulance franchise during Monday’s June 10, 2019 City Council meeting, there has been a decision made to be addressed for awarding the ambulance contract. A special call meeting has been authorized by Malvern Mayor Weldon to be held on Monday, June 17, 2019 at the City Hall Courtroom beginning at 6:30 p.m.

