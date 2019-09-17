McClellan’s 4 TD’s leads to Jr. Panthers victory over Atkins 40-20

The Magnet Cove Jr. Panthers football squad moves to 3-0 overall after a dominating performance over the Atkins Jr. Red Devils 40-20 for their season home-opener on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Kenneth W. Hammons Stadium.

Jr. Panthers’ Julius McClellan sparked on the gridiron to make four trips into the end zone to score four touchdowns in Magnet Cove’s 20-point victory over Atkins. McClellan posted TD runs of 35 yards, 24 yards, 50 yards and 56 yards. Amongst McClellan’s productive performance, the Jr. Panthers had several other play making sparks that propelled in Magnet Cove’s win over Atkins.

Read full story in Saturday's September 14, 2019 MDR newspaper edition.