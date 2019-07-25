McCollums to be honored for pastoral service

First Missionary Baptist Church Rockport will be holding a 4th Pastoral Celebration honoring Rev. Rodrick L. and Lady Demetria Crossley McCollum Sr. on July 26 and July 28, 2019.

On Friday, July 26 an appreciation service will be held at 7 p.m. Guest churches will include Calvary Baptist Church, pastor Rev. Cecil Gibson; Greater New Hope Baptist Church, pastor Rev. J.O.T. Lea; Mt. Zion Baptist Church, pastor Rev. Orlando Freeman; New Beginnings Baptist Church of Malvern, pastor Rev. James Green; New Christian Life Fellowship Church, pastor Rev. James Frierson Jr.; Victory Praise and Worship Church, pastor Rev. Henry L. Mitchell, and West End Church of God in Christ, pastor Elder James Sanders.

On Sunday, July 28 the church will hold a celebration service at 3 p.m. Special guests will be Rev. Chat Hart and the First Baptist Vine; pastor Rev. Bryan E. Blood and the Calvary Baptist Church of McAlmont, NLR, with Moderator Donald Crossley of St. Mark Baptist Church in Hot Springs.

Everyone is invited to attend the event at First Missionary Baptist Rockport located at 530 Dr. J.N. McCollum Drive in Malvern.