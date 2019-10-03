McDonald's hosts Coffee with a Cop

Several law enforcement officers from the Malvern Police Department with local citizens of the community gathered together for McDonald's Coffee with a Cop event at McDonald's location at 307 E. Page Street in Malvern on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. The event was from 8 to 10 a.m.

Coffee with a Cop brings police officers and the community members they serve together–over coffee–to discuss issues and learn more about each other.

The mission of this occasion is to break down the barriers between police officers and the citizens they serve, by building relationships — one cup at a time.

Everyone who attended the event received a free small McCafe' coffee, courtesy of their neighborhood McDonald's.

McDonald's owners and operators Steve and Celia Montgomery released a statement pertaining to this event and said, “We are proud to be part of the Malvern community and look forward to hosting the Malvern Police Department and members of the community at this year’s Coffee with a Cop event.

These events bring the community together over coffee in a safe and friendly place so we can get to know our officers face to face.”

Dewayne Garrison, manager at McDonald's restaurant on 307 E. Page, welcomed law enforcement officers from the Malvern Police Department and citizens who attended the event and expressed his appreciation to everyone.

Coffee with a Cop is a national law enforcement program that brings police officers and the community members they serve together—over coffee to discuss community issues, learn more about each other and build relationships in an informal, neutral environment. Coffee with a Cop sessions provide community residents the opportunity to sit down with officers, ask questions and share what's on their mind. Citizens and police officers get to know each other and discover mutual goals for their community. McDonald's is one of many locations for these events across the country. For more information, go to— coffeewithacop.com.