MCSD Millage passes

On Tuesday, September 10, 2019, 264 Magnet Cove School District voters voted in favor of an 8.6 debt service mill increase while 209 voters voted against the increase.

The district has requested an 8.6 debt service mill increase bringing its millage rate to 47.78 for the purpose of building a new elementary school.

The district will receive $3,350,000 through the State’s Academic Partnership grant program for the construction of a new school, but only upon approval of the millage proposal.

Voting Results:

For—264

Against—209