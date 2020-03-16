MDR office closes amid virus outbreak

In an attempt to help combat the spread of COVID-19, beginning March 17, the office of The Malvern Daily Record will be closed to the public until further notice.

The decision was made by Publisher Kelly Freudensprung on Monday.

Staff will continue to produce and distribute a printed newspaper. Updates will also be posed on the newspaper website, www.malvern-online.com, and the MDR Facebook page.

An eEdition, electronic version of the print edition, is available on a subscription basis as well. More information is available on the MDR website.

The MDR staff is working diligently to bring updated information regarding COVID-19 — on the local, state and nationwide levels — to its readers.

The office will still be staffed and employees will be available to take classified advertising and subscription requests via phone at 501-337-7523 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.