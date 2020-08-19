Meth, cash recovered during bust

Jededire Tyrus Nellums Kaiven Wesley
Chief Donnie Taber Special to the MDR
Wednesday, August 19, 2020
Malvern, AR

On Monday, Aug. 17, 2020 officers from the Malvern Police Department, Group 6 Narcotic Enforcement Unit, Arkansas State Police, Drug Enforcement Agency and the Clark County Sheriff’s SWAT team executed several search warrants within our jurisdiction.

During these searches, officers seized a large quantity of suspected methamphetamine, a significant amount of currency and several vehicles.
While executing the search warrants, officers arrested two suspects, Jededire Tyrus Nellums, 43-year-old from Malvern, and Kaiven Wesley, 39-year-old from Hope, Arkansas.

The suspects were charged with the following felony offenses: trafficking a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

Both suspects were transported to the Hot Spring County Detention Center and booked into jail.

Category: