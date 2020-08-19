Meth, cash recovered during bust

On Monday, Aug. 17, 2020 officers from the Malvern Police Department, Group 6 Narcotic Enforcement Unit, Arkansas State Police, Drug Enforcement Agency and the Clark County Sheriff’s SWAT team executed several search warrants within our jurisdiction.

During these searches, officers seized a large quantity of suspected methamphetamine, a significant amount of currency and several vehicles.

While executing the search warrants, officers arrested two suspects, Jededire Tyrus Nellums, 43-year-old from Malvern, and Kaiven Wesley, 39-year-old from Hope, Arkansas.

The suspects were charged with the following felony offenses: trafficking a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

Both suspects were transported to the Hot Spring County Detention Center and booked into jail.