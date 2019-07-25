MFD holds swift water boat rescue training

The Malvern Fire Department firefighters spent an evening down at the Ouachita River Whitewater Park in Malvern on Thursday, July 18, 2019 to enhance skills and learn proper techniques on swift water boat training.

Throughout the year, the MFD attends swift water boat training sessions where they're exposed to knowing how to rescue anyone in danger.

Battalion Chief and Captain Jonathan Farber, of the Malvern Fire Department is the swift water boat training coordinator and instructor. MFD firefighters get hands on training and experience during swift water boat rescue training with Farber.

Firefighters also learn the important factors to be prepared on how to rescue anyone in danger in the water. During boat training, Captain Thomas Worthington demonstrated as someone in danger and Farber explained the proper procedure to take on how to rescue him or anyone during a real life rescue situation.

Firefighters use a life-size rescue manikin named "Rescue Randy" to help with rescue training. Rescue Randy comes in all different sizes of weight from 180 pounds to 300 pounds plus, which provides the firefighters to be equipped of saving people in real life dangers in the water.

MFD Chief Jeremy Harper feels these training sessions are very important, valuable and beneficial to each firefighter. Having the proper techniques and knowledge of rescue safety makes a difference and Harper wants all firefighters to be in position to know how to save lives when danger occurs.

ABOUT SWIFT WATER RESCUE: Swift water rescue (also called "white water rescue") is a subset of technical rescue dealing in white water river conditions. Due to the added pressure of moving water, swift water rescue involves the use of specially trained personnel, ropes and mechanical advantage systems that are often much more robust than those used in standard rope rescue. The main goal is to use or deflect the water’s power to assist in the rescue of the endangered person(s), as in most situations there is no easy way to overcome the power of the water.