MFD responds to early morning fire

The Malvern Fire Department firefighters responded to a structure house fire Thursday morning, February 20, 2020 at 1106 Lincoln Street in Malvern around 6:01 a.m. Malvern fire fighters secured the scene three hours later. There were no injuries and the occupant at the residence was safe while fire crews secured the scene and completely put the fire out. The cause of the fire is still under investigation according to Malvern Fire Department Chief Jeremy Harper.