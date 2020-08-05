MFD responds to weekend water rescue emergency

Over the weekend, the Malvern Fire Department responded to their first water rescue emergency this month. Malvern FireFighters were dispatched Sunday evening around 5:30 p.m. of people distressed floating the river. Somehow the individuals lost their boat near Grigsby Ford, a bridge with a river access boat ramp to the Ouachita River according to Malvern Fire Chief Jeremy Harper.

Harper said, MFD firefighters were able to locate all individuals for a safe return. He added, no major injuries occurred during the incident and they cleared the scene around 6:30 p.m. Read more details in Wednesdays August 5 MDR newspaper edition.