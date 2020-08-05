MFD responds to weekend water rescue emergency
By:
Gerren Smith
Wednesday, August 5, 2020
Malvern, AR
Over the weekend, the Malvern Fire Department responded to their first water rescue emergency this month. Malvern FireFighters were dispatched Sunday evening around 5:30 p.m. of people distressed floating the river. Somehow the individuals lost their boat near Grigsby Ford, a bridge with a river access boat ramp to the Ouachita River according to Malvern Fire Chief Jeremy Harper.
Harper said, MFD firefighters were able to locate all individuals for a safe return. He added, no major injuries occurred during the incident and they cleared the scene around 6:30 p.m. Read more details in Wednesdays August 5 MDR newspaper edition.
