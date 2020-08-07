MFD secures 3 individuals in water rescue

The Malvern Fire Department secured the safety of three individuals during a water rescue emergency Thursday at the Ouachita River Whitewater Park according to the Malvern Fire Department.

The MFD rescue team was dispatched to the emergency around 2:02 p.m. to the river park area where two of the individuals were rescued 200 feet past the boat ramp. The other individual was rescued and picked up past the Tanner Street bridge.

All individuals were brought back safely and treated for any injuries by LifeNet EMS. No major or serious injuries occurred and they cleared the scene around 2:35 p.m., according to the MFD. Read more in Saturdays August 8 MDR newspaper edition.