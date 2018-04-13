MHS evacuated

Malvern High School students were evacuated on Friday, April 13, 2018 due to smoke in the mechanical room near the cafeteria.

The school district posted the following release on its Facebook page:

“Today at Malvern High School, the failure of an electrical breaker in the mechanical room near the cafeteria led to smoke filling the mechanical room. The school immediately called 911, and the Malvern Fire and Police Departments were dispatched. The staff and students were immediately evacuated to the Leopard Center. The fire department quickly contained the situation. Everyone is safe.”

At 1:15 the school posted stating that the fire department had determined the building was safe for students and staff to reenter.