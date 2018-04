The 2018 Miss Brickfest Pageant is scheduled for Saturday, April 21 at the Malvern High School auditorium.

A sign up will be held on Sunday, April 15 at College of the Ouachitas in Malvern from 2 to 3 p.m. Photos will be taken at 3 p.m. All contestants should be in attendance at 3 p.m. if they would like to be included in a photo.

Contestants may sign up now through any ESA member.