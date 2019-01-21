MLK Day Parade set for 3 p.m. Monday

The 2019 Malvern MLK parade Grand Marshall is Malvern High School honor graduate, Claudine Sanders James, who began teaching public school at Malvern Junior High in 2009. James obtained her bachelor's degree and ESL certification from HSU, master's from ASU, NWP writing certification from UA at Little Rock and became a National Board Certified Teacher in 2014. She was selected as the 2016 HSC Educator of the Year, 2017 MSD Teacher of the Year and 2018 Arkansas winner of the National Sanford Teacher Award. She also is a board member of the Arkansas Humanities Council and on the Executive Committee of HSC Conversations. Over the last ten years, she’s written and received grants totaling over $25,000, most recently the 2018 Penguin Random House Teacher Award for Literacy $2,500 Grant.

“My willingness to help others and a genuine desire to make a positive difference in the lives of students was my motivation for becoming an educator. I have learned that teaching is a combination of many different things: theory, experience, practice and even my ethnicity. All of these attributes I bring to the classroom add to the overall effectiveness of my teaching. I arise every morning excited about another day, another chance to make a difference.” James states.

She continues, “Even though I’ve recently received two national awards, being selected as the MLK Grand Marshall means a lot more to me because it highlights the community recognizes my efforts to live by MLK’s quote: ‘Life’s most persistent and urgent question is what are you doing for others.’ There’s no way that I can ever leave the legacy MLK left, but I hope my community is a better place because of the impact I’ve had on the students in my class. I want to be remembered as an educator who diligently worked to help every student achieve their full potential while encouraging them to embrace tolerance and acceptance of all.”