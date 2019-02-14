MNB Educational Fund to area schools tops 1.6 million

Officials of Malvern National Bank recently announced their annual donation of the bank’s educational “Academic Prime” fund to local school districts. With this year’s donation of $205,029.00, the amount MNB has given through this program alone totals over $1.6 million dollars since 1995.

The announcement was made during a luncheon for school superintendents, hosted by MNB. Ten school districts in the area shared in this year’s donations. This is a special program in which MNB donates matching funds to participating schools, and is in addition to any other financial support the bank contributes to the schools for events or athletic programs. This is the 24th consecutive year in which the bank has made year-end contributions to area schools through this program.

In making the announcement, MNB President Mark Roberts said, “Providing a quality education is vital to the future of our communities. Investing in our young people is security for future development in the area.”

“We believe in supporting education on all levels in order to create a better quality of life for all of our citizens,” Roberts stated. “These contributions are just a part of MNB’s continuing efforts to put money back into our local economy.” The contributions may be used by the school districts as they choose, including support of student groups in their fundraising efforts, or improvement of facilities.

“We believe in giving back when we can,” Roberts stated. “The communities we serve are important to us and we want to show our appreciation for them. We’re proud to offer this program as a locally-owned bank, and we’re proud to say that in addition to our contributions, our employees volunteer their time and talents throughout the year as well.”

Included in the group of districts receiving the specials funds this year are: Malvern, Glen Rose, Ouachita, Magnet Cove, Poyen, Cutter Morning Star, Bismarck, College of the Ouachitas, Mountain Pine, and Sheridan. Individual districts received donations from $9,800 up to $70,000 each.

MNB is in its 84th year of operation and has assets of over $500 million dollars. It operates full service branches in Malvern, Benton, Bryant, Conway, East End, Hot Springs, Little Rock and Sheridan. The bank employs over 135 full and part-time people.