More than 3,500 free COVID-19 tests provided by Healthy Connections Inc.

More than 3,500 free COVID-19 tests have been provided throughout Arkansas through the Healthy Connections Inc. mass free COVID-19 testing program and pop-up tour. According to the agency, Healthy Connections, a Mena-based nonprofit community health network, has put on 27 events in 13 cities and 11 counties in Arkansas since late May.The Healthy Connections mass free COVID-19 testing pop-up tour made a return trip in Malvern July 8 through 9 to offer services to several residents in Hot Spring County. The drive-through testing was held at the Teeter Plaza parking lot at 900 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., in Malvern. Read more in Wednesdays July 29 MDR newspaper edition.