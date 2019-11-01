Moving van accident causes delay on I-30

Crews from the Glen Rose Fire District were called to a vehicle accident on Interstate 30 around the noon hour on Friday, November 1, 2019 at the 101.8 mile marker, which caused an afternoon of delay for motorists. Emergency crews arrived on scene to find a cargo van had struck the column of the underpass of Glen Rose Road. Medical treatment was given by LifeNet. Debris on the roadway created a problem for passing motorists. Traffic was backed up for up to 8 miles at times during the afternoon. According to a report lanes were open around 4 p.m.

Also working the scene were Rockport - Mt. Willow Fire Department, Arkansas State Police Troop K, Hot Spring County Sheriff's Office, Hot Spring County 911, Tanner's Truck and Equipment Inc., and Hot Spring County Department of Emergency Management.