MPD investigates homicide

On Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at approximately 7:55 p.m., Malvern Police Department officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1000 block of Edwards Street in Malvern in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival officers discovered a victim had sustained a gunshot to the upper torso. The victim was transported to the hospital by ambulance where he succumbed to his injuries.

Officers secured the scene and began interviewing witnesses. The investigation determined that multiple suspects entered the residence by forcing entry through the front door demanding items from the occupants at which time a shot was fired by a suspect which struck the victim in the upper torso. The suspects then fled the scene on foot.

The Arkansas State Police investigators were contacted to assist in the investigation along with officers from Malvern, Hot Spring County, Rockport and Arkansas Department of Correction K-9 team. Five of the six suspects have been identified, two are in custody and four remain outstanding.

In custody are Duante Weaver (20) of Malvern, Charles George (22) of Malvern and Dale Buckley (18) of Malvern along with an unidentified male. The suspects who are wanted for Capital Murder, Class Y Felony, Criminal Attempt Aggravated Robbery, Class A Felony, are Terrence Hughes Jr. (19) of Malvern and Korwan Keith (22) of Malvern. These suspects should be considered Armed and Dangerous. If anyone has any information on the location of any of these suspects please contact Malvern Police Department at (501) 332-3636, email tips to Police@malvernar.gov, or contact your local police agency or 911.

The investigation is ongoing.