MPD officers receive commendations at Council meeting

The Malvern City Council met for its regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. in the City Hal Courtroom. City of Malvern Mayor Weldon opened the meeting by presenting City Council Commendations to Malvern Police Department Officers Sgt. Clay Coke, Sgt. Keith Prince, Cpl. Troy Norton, and Cpl. CJ Savage for their work in solving the homicide of a 90 year-old female inside her home.

Read more from this story in Friday's October 18, 2019 MDR newspaper edition.