Mr. Honoree: Fellow JPs celebrate birthday of county icon ‘Pete’ Willis

At the conclusion of Tuesday’s Hot Spring County Quorum Court committee meeting, a surprise birthday celebration was held for longtime Justice of the Peace Jewell “Pete” Willis in the Hot Spring County Courthouse courtroom.

Willis has served as a District 1 Justice of the Peace since 1981 — 39 years. As one of the longest-running elected officials to serve in the Natural State in county government, Willis feels truly blessed to have served his county for many years. Read more birthday honoree in Fridays MDR newspaper edition. See Tuesdays August 4 MDR newspaper edition for meeting update.