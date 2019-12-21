Murder suspect captured

According to social media posts by Clark County Sheriff, Jason Watson and Malvern Police Department, capital murder suspect Terrance Hughes has been captured in Arkadelphia.

The post state that at approximately 6 p.m. on Saturday (Dec. 21) Watson along with Arkadelphia Police Chief Jason Shorty Jackson, the Arkadelphia/Clark County Swat Team, Arkansas State Police and officers from the Malvern. Police Department excited a search warrant at a residence in the 2500 block of Country Club Road in Arkadelphia≥.

Law enforcement officers evicted the near residences and traffic was diverted away from the area. Hughes was taken into custody without incident.

Hughes is charged with felony capital murder out of Malvern.