Museum Military Room open to the public

The Hot Spring County Museum officially opened its Military Room to the public on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 with a reception for families of those honored in the room.

Virginia Cardin, director of the museum spoke to the group prior to the unveiling of the room.

Cardin made note that above the room is a banner that reads “This Room Dedicated in Honor of Janis Williams West, Without Whose Sacrifice & Dedication, This Museum Would Not Exist.” West is the former director of the museum and was in attendance Wednesday.

Cardin also recognized museum guides, Joye McCarley-Short and Melissa Phillips for their countless hours spent working on the room.

Inside the museum visitors will find a plaque honoring those from Hot Spring County who lost their lives in World War II, uniforms from various military forces, a quilt with a list of World War II service names from local communities.

A Wall of Honor with photos of local soldiers including the Civil War, Iraq War and other veterans is located on the right wall as visitors enter the Military Room. Also in the room are photos and other military memorabilia from Hot Spring County military men and women.

The room has been worked on for 10 years, said Cardin.

During the opening presentation, Museum Board Member Ralph Williams thanked all the volunteers and those who helped make the room available to the public. He noted that S&K Properties of Malvern, LLC, Fenter Electric, Bennings Heat & Air and Don Davy Painting all provided necessary services for the opening of the room. Donations were received from Entergy and Dorsey and Elaine Glover.

The Hot Spring County Museum is located at 302 East Third Street in Malvern. It is open Wednesday through Friday from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Admission is free.

The museum opened in 1981 and has been dedicated to the preservation of history for those of the present and future generations.

To schedule a group tour, call the museum at (501) 337-4775.