Music in the Holler coming up this weekend

Once again, Hippie Holler will be putting on Music In The Holler at their hangout down Hwy 9 in Malvern on Saturday, May 19 starting at 3 p.m. This is the first annual Martha Walton Memorian Music in the Holler.

If you knew Martha Walton, you knew she loved Hippie Holler and the fundraisers they put on for the folks of Hot Spring County. Ms. Martha was a go getter when it came to getting the fund raisers going. She was all over everywhere to get items for auctions, cooking, baking and telling all of Hippie Holler what to do.

Ms. Martha set a goal for Hippie Holler to raise a certain amount of money, and most of the time, they met their goal but three fourths of the time they exceeded their goal. Ms. Martha passed away three years ago, and this is one way to honor her memory. Ms. Martha was all about making sure the kids were taken care of. Music In The Holler is for this purpose, to raise money for kids that the Hippies take care of at Christmas.

Dustin Herrin, an up and coming recording artist from Nashville, Tenn. will be there to entertain as well as Brian Rhea. Sometimes Sideways and the Hippie Holler Band from here in Malvern will perform as well.

There will be concessions, music, a small auction and the good feeling of helping out the kids. Please join the Hippie Holler band on Saturday, May 19 at 3 p.m. Kids 13 and under get in for free. Bring your own chairs, and ice chests are welcome.