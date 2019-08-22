MWW to begin flushing hydrants Monday

Malvern Water Works will begin its annual fire hydrant flushing on Monday, August 26th at 6:00 P.M. The operation will continue through Friday, August 30th, 2019 until all hydrants have been flushed. The purpose of flushing is to help clear sediments from water mains and to collect pressure and flow data.

You may notice some dingy or discolored water while the water works crews are flushing in your area. It should clear up within a few hours. If not, call (501) 332-3634 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. or after 4:30 p.m. call (501) 732-0397. If no one answers, please leave a message and a staff member will contact you as soon as possible.

Malvern Water Works encourages its customers to not wash light colored clothing until they verify the water is not dingy by running water in a white container to check for cloudiness. “Thank you for your patience and understanding,” Malvern Water Works