Nelson family selected 2019 Farm Family

The Nelson Family of Malvern was chosen as the 2019 Hot Spring County Farm Family of the Year.

Dr. Chris, DVM and Piper Nelson operate a cow/calf farm in Hot Spring County. The Nelsons also own and operate Providence Veterinary Care in Malvern, where Dr. Nelson is the primary veterinarian.

As a former 4-H’er, Dr. Nelson is very active in supporting organizations in Hot Spring County such as the 4-H and Cattleman’s Association. Dr. Nelson provides vaccination services for the annual 4-H Rabies Vaccination Clinic.

The Nelsons competed with 74 other county farm families for a chance to receive the district and state recognition. Farm Families are judged on operation, best management practice and community involvement.

Chris Nelson is the son of Delores Wingo of Malvern and Tom Nelson of Lincoln City, Oregon. Piper is the daughter of Jeff and Cheryl Finley of Malvern.

The Nelsons are both graduates of Malvern High School and have been married for 11 years. Chris graduated from MHS in 2002 and Piper graduated from MHS in 2004. They have two sons, Grant and Noah.

Dr. Nelson has been very instrumental in the 4-H Vet Science program in Hot Spring County. “The program wouldn’t be as successful if not for Dr. Nelson’s help,” said Rachel Bearden, Hot Spring County Extension Agent.

Dr. Nelson grew up on a farm where the family raised, pigs, goats, chickens and cows. Nelson chose the cow/calf operation based on longterm profit. The Nelsons currently have 40 cows and four horses, including a pony.

Chris is a graduate of Louisiana State University. After graduating he returned to Malvern to work for a local veterinary then purchased the business in 2013, changing its name to Providence Veterinary Care.

Piper is biology graduate of Henderson State University. She went on to received her masters degree from Louisiana State University, studying comparative bio medical science. After graduation she studied hypertension in rats at the University of Arkansas for Medical Science. She is currently the Chief Financial Officer at Providence Veterinary Care.

The Nelsons are active members of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church.

2019 Farm Families are the first to receive the newly designed Farm Family plaques.

First established in 1947, Arkansas’ Farm Family of the Year program is the longest running effort of its kind in the nation. The program sponsors are Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas, AgHeritage Farm Credit Services, Farm Credit Services of Western Arkansas, Farm Credit Midsouth and Arkansas Farm Bureau with the cooperation of the program partners Arkansas Press Association, University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency, USDA Rural Development, USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, Arkansas Department of Workforce Education and the Arkansas Agriculture Department.