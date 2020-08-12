New case numbers plummet; local deaths up to 12

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced during his daily briefing Tuesday the state is working to provide school districts level data on COVID-19 cases.

The Arkansas Department of Education is partnering with ACHI and Geographic Information Systems to make that data available on a weekly basis.

The data will include cumulative and active cases along with the rate of testing in the county and positivity rate, Secretary of Education Johnny Key said.

He said school districts need that data to make better decisions.

“(School districts) will need this data to help them with response levels,” Key said. Read more in Wednesdays August 12 MDR newspaper edition.