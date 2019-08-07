New collection process for HSC District Court progressing

In recent weeks, a major transition has occurred for the Hot Spring County District Court in Malvern, which has allowed them as the agency primarily responsible for the collection of fines/fees.

It’s believed this is the first time that this transition has occurred for the HSC District Court in Malvern.

Hot Spring County District Court Honorable Judge Emily White has been the commander-in-chief of this transition process with help of HSC District Court staff — Amber Davis, Court Administrator; Ashley Reynolds, District Court Clerk; Linda Taylor, Deputy Court Clerk IT Coordinator and Kristin Willet, Deputy Court Clerk.

Judge White said in the preparation process, research was done to properly and fully know how the operation should function.

To have one central designated location for payment, Judge White believed to streamline this transition would impact the collection process for the district court and eliminate any difficulty of processing at the Hot Spring County Sheriff's office and Malvern Police Department.

This streamline transition makes this process more efficient, effective, and faster for a much simpler working method in the court system.

In the past, fines/fees would have to be collected and paid at the Hot Spring County Sheriff's office or Malvern Police Department depending on which type of citation, ticket, etc., was issued from either a state, county or city officer of the law.

There are several counties in the state of Arkansas that have already been in effect with this transition, but now Hot Spring County is amongst counties operating with this process.

The official date that the transition went into effect was Monday, July 15, 2019.

With the way technology has enhanced world wide in the previous decades, it has played a major role in a broad manner of things working more efficient for less difficulty.

This operation helps improve the effectiveness with smoother and simpler transactions of processing as well as less opportunity for error.

Read more from this story in Wednesday's August 7, 2019 MDR newspaper edition.