New session of Grief Share begins Thursday

First Presbyterian Church will be beginning a new free 13–week Grief Support Group on Thursday, January 17, 2019. The group is open to anyone in the community interested or in need of support. The meetings will be offered on Thursdays from 4 to 5 p.m.

The group was formed with the desire and hope to offer those grieving recent or long-time losses a safe space to process their grief.

Curriculum from GriefShare that features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics will be supplied. Seminar sessions include topics such as, “Is This Normal?”, “The Challenges of Grief,” “Grief and Your Relationships,” “Why?” and “Guilt and Anger.” Rev. Courtney Bacon-Latina, who will be the leader of these sessions, has a Master’s Degree in Marriage and Family Therapy and has led grief groups previously.

For more information, call the church office at (501) 337-7233. First Presbyterian Church is located at 707 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Malvern (between the post office & Western Sizzlin).