New SRO for Bismarck School District

xcited to welcome new SRO (School Resource Officer), Deputy Justin Baker. Deputy Baker was born in Louisiana, but raised in Arizona, where he graduated. He moved to Bismarck about a year ago from Hot Springs and really loves it. He is married but has no children. He enjoys camping and fishing, is a dog lover, is good with electronics, and is a huge New Orleans Saints football fan. He graduated from ALETA, the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy, in May of 2019 and is looking forward to his role as a SRO. He said he is most looking forward to working with the students, teachers, and staff, meeting everybody, getting to know them, and being part of the community.

Although Bismarck School District has already implemented numerous additional safety features/procedures in the past few years, it is happy to have a full-time SRO. Surveys shows that SRO’s increase the feeling of safety among students, teachers, and administrators.

