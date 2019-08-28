New to the team: Brooks Balisterri

ewest addition to the Malvern Leopards baseball and football teams. Coach Balisterri will be the assistant coach for the baseball team and the defensive coordinator for the Jr. Cubs football team. He will also work with the defense for the Sr. Leopards.

Coach Balisterri was born in Little Rock and raised in Benton. He graduated from Benton High School in 2012, where his father was head coach of the baseball team. He then went on to play college baseball at Meridian Community College in Mississippi for two years before transferring to play at the University of Central Arkansas. He graduated in 2017 with a degree in health science. He then served as director of operations at UCA for one year and also worked in medical sales before switching to coaching. “[I] missed being around kids and coaching the game of football and baseball,” he said.

