Newborn earns doctor of philosophy degree

Dr. Cynthia Newborn received a doctor of philosophy in Christian Counseling. She is excited, motivated and driven to effectively use faith based principles and psychological instructions to help people better manage and resolve any issues in their lives. Her plan is to pursue her passion as an entrepreneur and launch a counseling practice in Malvern.

A retired school teacher of twenty years, she acquired impeccable experiences and numerous fond memories. Reminiscing on her favorite reflection, she recalls her students’ expressions to become a teacher like her. Role modeling, teaching the youth, preparing them for the future gave her a sense of pride, and personal fulfillment with everlasting intrinsic rewards. Read more in Saturdays August 15 MDR newspaper edition.